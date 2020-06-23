4557 Edgeware Rd.

Amenities

Stunning 3 bd 2 ba home for rent in Kensington! - This is a beautiful original Kensington Craftsman home boasting spacious rooms with hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light, a large porch perfect for enjoying the sights Kensington has to offer! Along with granite counter tops, extra storage space, and off street parking, this home also has a gardening service included, hookups for a washer & dryer, and basic appliances. Live in a quaint and desirable neighborhood, 2 blocks from movie theater, library, park and coveted restaurants.



Dogs okay.



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $3,495

Deposit: $3,500

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



No Cats Allowed



