All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4557 Edgeware Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4557 Edgeware Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4557 Edgeware Rd.

4557 Edgeware Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4557 Edgeware Road, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bd 2 ba home for rent in Kensington! - This is a beautiful original Kensington Craftsman home boasting spacious rooms with hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light, a large porch perfect for enjoying the sights Kensington has to offer! Along with granite counter tops, extra storage space, and off street parking, this home also has a gardening service included, hookups for a washer & dryer, and basic appliances. Live in a quaint and desirable neighborhood, 2 blocks from movie theater, library, park and coveted restaurants.

Dogs okay.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $3,495
Deposit: $3,500
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4597671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4557 Edgeware Rd. have any available units?
4557 Edgeware Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4557 Edgeware Rd. have?
Some of 4557 Edgeware Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4557 Edgeware Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4557 Edgeware Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4557 Edgeware Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4557 Edgeware Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4557 Edgeware Rd. offer parking?
No, 4557 Edgeware Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4557 Edgeware Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4557 Edgeware Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4557 Edgeware Rd. have a pool?
No, 4557 Edgeware Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4557 Edgeware Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4557 Edgeware Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4557 Edgeware Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4557 Edgeware Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University