4556 Cherokee Ave.

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly remodeled and painted 3 BD 2 BA House - Property features:



Detached private home

Large front yard

Large enclosed back yard



Full size gas laundry room

Big private driveways for 4 cars

Half of the driveway is Gated

Ceiling fans throughout

Gas stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Beautiful spacious kitchen island

Recessed LED lighting

New carpet

Wood burning fireplace

One bath is a tub/shower combo

Solid hardwood floor

Forced heat gas furnace

Crown moldings



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Rent $2,870

-Deposit $1,800

-Water, sewer and trash are included

-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. We also ask that you drive by the property to view the neighborhood and location of this place before contacting us for a viewing and/or applying. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***



(RLNE5210995)