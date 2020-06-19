4556 Cherokee Ave.

Amenities
Newly remodeled and painted 3 BD 2 BA House - Property features:
Detached private home
Large front yard
Large enclosed back yard
Full size gas laundry room
Big private driveways for 4 cars
Half of the driveway is Gated
Ceiling fans throughout
Gas stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Beautiful spacious kitchen island
Recessed LED lighting
New carpet
Wood burning fireplace
One bath is a tub/shower combo
Solid hardwood floor
Forced heat gas furnace
Crown moldings
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Rent $2,870
-Deposit $1,800
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)
***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. We also ask that you drive by the property to view the neighborhood and location of this place before contacting us for a viewing and/or applying. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***
(RLNE5210995)