4556 Cherokee Ave.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

4556 Cherokee Ave.

4556 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4556 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly remodeled and painted 3 BD 2 BA House - Property features:

Detached private home
Large front yard
Large enclosed back yard

Full size gas laundry room
Big private driveways for 4 cars
Half of the driveway is Gated
Ceiling fans throughout
Gas stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Beautiful spacious kitchen island
Recessed LED lighting
New carpet
Wood burning fireplace
One bath is a tub/shower combo
Solid hardwood floor
Forced heat gas furnace
Crown moldings

Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Rent $2,870
-Deposit $1,800
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. We also ask that you drive by the property to view the neighborhood and location of this place before contacting us for a viewing and/or applying. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***

(RLNE5210995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4556 Cherokee Ave. have any available units?
4556 Cherokee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4556 Cherokee Ave. have?
Some of 4556 Cherokee Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4556 Cherokee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4556 Cherokee Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4556 Cherokee Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4556 Cherokee Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4556 Cherokee Ave. offer parking?
No, 4556 Cherokee Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4556 Cherokee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4556 Cherokee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4556 Cherokee Ave. have a pool?
No, 4556 Cherokee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4556 Cherokee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4556 Cherokee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4556 Cherokee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4556 Cherokee Ave. has units with dishwashers.

