4545 Collwood Boulevard

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Large 2 bedroom 2 bath 2-story townhome



New Paint and Flooring in entire unit. New refrigerator, kitchen counters and fixtures. Upgraded bathrooms. Ceiling fans in both rooms, vaulted ceilings make the unit feel even larger.



Complex features lots of trees. Balcony right off living room with an extra storage closet



Community Pool and Spa Quiet and Peaceful Gated Complex



1 reserved parking spots. 1 extra spot for only $30 per month. (optional)



Two wall A/C units Included Coin Laundry steps away



Available Now



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 5/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.