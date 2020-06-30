All apartments in San Diego
4545 Collwood Boulevard

4545 Collwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Collwood Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath 2-story townhome

New Paint and Flooring in entire unit. New refrigerator, kitchen counters and fixtures. Upgraded bathrooms. Ceiling fans in both rooms, vaulted ceilings make the unit feel even larger.

Complex features lots of trees. Balcony right off living room with an extra storage closet

Community Pool and Spa Quiet and Peaceful Gated Complex

1 reserved parking spots. 1 extra spot for only $30 per month. (optional)

Two wall A/C units Included Coin Laundry steps away

Available Now

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 5/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Collwood Boulevard have any available units?
4545 Collwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Collwood Boulevard have?
Some of 4545 Collwood Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Collwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Collwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Collwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 Collwood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4545 Collwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Collwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4545 Collwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 Collwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Collwood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4545 Collwood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4545 Collwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4545 Collwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Collwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Collwood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

