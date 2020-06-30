4545 Collwood Boulevard

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath 2-story townhome
New Paint and Flooring in entire unit. New refrigerator, kitchen counters and fixtures. Upgraded bathrooms. Ceiling fans in both rooms, vaulted ceilings make the unit feel even larger.
Complex features lots of trees. Balcony right off living room with an extra storage closet
Community Pool and Spa Quiet and Peaceful Gated Complex
1 reserved parking spots. 1 extra spot for only $30 per month. (optional)
Two wall A/C units Included Coin Laundry steps away
Available Now
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 5/25/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.