4541 Cherokee Avenue Unit 1

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking air conditioning

Come and see this nice, brand-new, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment on the friendly Normal Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California!



This security-gated, 1,050-square-foot apartment unit also comes with 1 spot off-street parking.



Its cozy unfurnished interior has laminated flooring. The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, and appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven/range that are ready to use. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces, ideal for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. An installed electric heater and A/C serve as climate control of the apartment. A porch on its exterior makes it a perfect resting place for occupants to entertain and/or enjoy the fresh air while watching the world go by.



There are a shared washer and dryer available.



The renter's responsible utilities: electricity and phone. The landlord's responsible utilities: water and trash.



No pets allowed.



Walk Score: 86



The property is close to public transportation and business center. It is also Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Ward Park Southeast Side, Adams Avenue Park, and El Cajon Boulevard at I-15.



Nearby Schools:

Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.09 miles, 6/10

Edison Elementary School - 0.66 miles, 7/10

San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.36 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.2 mile

1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.3 mile

215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.4 mile

60 Euclid Av Transit Center - UTC via Convoy - 0.4 mile

235 Downtown - Escondido Transit Center - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 1.5 miles



