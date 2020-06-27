All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4541 Cherokee Avenue Unit 1

4541 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
Schedule a showing now!

Come and see this nice, brand-new, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment on the friendly Normal Heights neighborhood in San Diego, California!

This security-gated, 1,050-square-foot apartment unit also comes with 1 spot off-street parking.

Its cozy unfurnished interior has laminated flooring. The nifty kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage, smooth granite countertop, and appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven/range that are ready to use. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces, ideal for a stress-free and restful sleep. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy. An installed electric heater and A/C serve as climate control of the apartment. A porch on its exterior makes it a perfect resting place for occupants to entertain and/or enjoy the fresh air while watching the world go by.

There are a shared washer and dryer available.

The renter's responsible utilities: electricity and phone. The landlord's responsible utilities: water and trash.

No pets allowed.

Walk Score: 86

The property is close to public transportation and business center. It is also Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Ward Park Southeast Side, Adams Avenue Park, and El Cajon Boulevard at I-15.

Nearby Schools:
Normal Heights Elementary School - 0.09 miles, 6/10
Edison Elementary School - 0.66 miles, 7/10
San Diego Global Vision Academy - 0.36 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.2 mile
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.3 mile
215 Mid-City Rapid - 0.4 mile
60 Euclid Av Transit Center - UTC via Convoy - 0.4 mile
235 Downtown - Escondido Transit Center - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 1.5 miles

(RLNE5047991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

