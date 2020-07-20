4535 Leon Street

Amenities

Amazing single family home with Ocean Views galore including a HUGE rooftop deck! This generous sized home offers the discerning renter plenty of living space, tons of storage and all the modern amenities you could desire. Huge master bedroom and bathroom (with ocean view deck), 2 additional bedrooms and a second bath offer plenty of living options.



The rooftop deck is the star of this property with unobstructed views of the Ocean and neighborhood filled with multi-million dollar homes. You can also walk just a couple blocks to Sunset Cliffs for a stroll along the Pacific.



The massive living room and gourmet kitchen (with high end cabinetry, granite counters and bar) are the heart of the home. This home has vaulted ceilings throughout, tons of windows with new blinds, skylights and direct access to another ocean view deck from the living room. Don't forget the floor to ceiling fireplace for the chilly winter evenings! Oversized laundry room and pantry off the kitchen.



Downstairs is an oversized 2 car garage with additional offsite parking.

Amazing Sunset Cliffs home with massive living space and views views views!