Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:23 PM

4535 Leon Street

4535 Leon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Leon Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing single family home with Ocean Views galore including a HUGE rooftop deck! This generous sized home offers the discerning renter plenty of living space, tons of storage and all the modern amenities you could desire. Huge master bedroom and bathroom (with ocean view deck), 2 additional bedrooms and a second bath offer plenty of living options.

The rooftop deck is the star of this property with unobstructed views of the Ocean and neighborhood filled with multi-million dollar homes. You can also walk just a couple blocks to Sunset Cliffs for a stroll along the Pacific.

The massive living room and gourmet kitchen (with high end cabinetry, granite counters and bar) are the heart of the home. This home has vaulted ceilings throughout, tons of windows with new blinds, skylights and direct access to another ocean view deck from the living room. Don't forget the floor to ceiling fireplace for the chilly winter evenings! Oversized laundry room and pantry off the kitchen.

Downstairs is an oversized 2 car garage with additional offsite parking.
Amazing Sunset Cliffs home with massive living space and views views views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Leon Street have any available units?
4535 Leon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Leon Street have?
Some of 4535 Leon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Leon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Leon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Leon Street pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Leon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4535 Leon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Leon Street offers parking.
Does 4535 Leon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4535 Leon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Leon Street have a pool?
No, 4535 Leon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Leon Street have accessible units?
No, 4535 Leon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Leon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 Leon Street has units with dishwashers.
