This unit is unique to the complex with no one above or below and has central A/C. Home includes full size side by side washer/dryer and a wide open floor plan. Great centralized location walking distance to shopping and restaurants. New laminate flooring and carpet not shown in photos. Trash and water included in the monthly rent, property available for immediate move in.