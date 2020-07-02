4532 Dawson Ave. #3

Amenities

San Diego Townhouse -Great Talmadge Location! Remodeled and Ready Now - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link

* Newly Renovated Property

* Gated Complex

* Close to SDSU and all Freeways

* Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen

* New Stainless Steel Appliances

* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring

* Fresh Paint Throughout

* Large Spacious Rooms

* Open and Airy Floorplan

* Ceiling Fans

* Private Patio Area

* Small quaint and quiet complex

* Washer, Dryer Hookups

* Off Street Parking

* Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Public Transportation and More

* Short commute to all Military Bases



Townhouse layout with no-one above or below you. Down the street from SDSU and the 15&8 freeway. Duel master bedrooms upstairs both have a private full bathroom and a large, lighted walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Bedrooms are separated by W/D hookups.Downstairs Bedroom with adjacent half bath can be used as 3rd bedroom, or den/office. Central heating as well as ceiling fans throughout the unit. One assigned parking space, ample street parking. Convenient to freeways and public transportation, shopping and more.



Tenant pays all utilities.Water and Trash Included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One Pet under 25 lbs with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



