All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4532 Dawson Ave. #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4532 Dawson Ave. #3
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4532 Dawson Ave. #3

4532 Dawson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4532 Dawson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
San Diego Townhouse -Great Talmadge Location! Remodeled and Ready Now - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* Newly Renovated Property
* Gated Complex
* Close to SDSU and all Freeways
* Premium Counter-Tops in Kitchen
* New Stainless Steel Appliances
* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring
* Fresh Paint Throughout
* Large Spacious Rooms
* Open and Airy Floorplan
* Ceiling Fans
* Private Patio Area
* Small quaint and quiet complex
* Washer, Dryer Hookups
* Off Street Parking
* Walk to Restaurants, Shopping, Schools, Parks, Public Transportation and More
* Short commute to all Military Bases

Townhouse layout with no-one above or below you. Down the street from SDSU and the 15&8 freeway. Duel master bedrooms upstairs both have a private full bathroom and a large, lighted walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Bedrooms are separated by W/D hookups.Downstairs Bedroom with adjacent half bath can be used as 3rd bedroom, or den/office. Central heating as well as ceiling fans throughout the unit. One assigned parking space, ample street parking. Convenient to freeways and public transportation, shopping and more.

Tenant pays all utilities.Water and Trash Included. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One Pet under 25 lbs with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5767496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 have any available units?
4532 Dawson Ave. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 have?
Some of 4532 Dawson Ave. #3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Dawson Ave. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 offers parking.
Does 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 have a pool?
No, 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 have accessible units?
No, 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Dawson Ave. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Elán Baylofts
1450 Pacific Beach Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University