4522 Muir Ave.

Gorgeous cottage on large lot with garage - This must see 2 bed 1 bath home has been lovingly restored, has refinished original hardwood floors and remodeled kitchen and bathroom, no detail has been overlooked. Step out to the backyard from doors off the kitchen and the back bedroom and you'll find a deck, concrete patio area, and a huge back yard with fruit trees. Both front and back yards are beautifully landscaped and gardener is included. There's a one car garage at the end of a long driveway, plenty of off street parking. The home is on the quieter, east side of Ebers, on one of the best blocks in OB. It's located just a couple of blocks from shops and restaurants and a short walk to the beach. You'll have access to all that Ocean Beach has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets are not allowed. Call or text Celso for an appointment at 619-647-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, DRE #02015867.



(RLNE5532577)