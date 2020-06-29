All apartments in San Diego
4522 Muir Ave.

4522 Muir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4522 Muir Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous cottage on large lot with garage - This must see 2 bed 1 bath home has been lovingly restored, has refinished original hardwood floors and remodeled kitchen and bathroom, no detail has been overlooked. Step out to the backyard from doors off the kitchen and the back bedroom and you'll find a deck, concrete patio area, and a huge back yard with fruit trees. Both front and back yards are beautifully landscaped and gardener is included. There's a one car garage at the end of a long driveway, plenty of off street parking. The home is on the quieter, east side of Ebers, on one of the best blocks in OB. It's located just a couple of blocks from shops and restaurants and a short walk to the beach. You'll have access to all that Ocean Beach has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Pets are not allowed. Call or text Celso for an appointment at 619-647-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, DRE #02015867.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 Muir Ave. have any available units?
4522 Muir Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 Muir Ave. have?
Some of 4522 Muir Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 Muir Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Muir Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Muir Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4522 Muir Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4522 Muir Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4522 Muir Ave. offers parking.
Does 4522 Muir Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Muir Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Muir Ave. have a pool?
No, 4522 Muir Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Muir Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4522 Muir Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Muir Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 Muir Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

