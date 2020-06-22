All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4520 51st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4520 51st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4520 51st St

4520 51st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Talmadge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4520 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
garage
Description:
Talmadge Villas 1 Bedroom for Rent! - This spacious upper unit located in Talmadge Villas features portable wall unit air conditioner, flat screen TV, large balcony off living room that overlooks courtyard, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, faux wood blinds throughout, custom neutral paint, modern fixtures throughout, vaulted ceilings, neutral carpet and hardwood flooring, all in one washer/dryer, kitchen with eat-at-bar, granite countertops and custom stone tile backsplash, skylight, maple cabinetry, pantry, all stainless appliances include refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Bedroom with extra-long mirrored closet, additional hall closet for extra storage, bath with skylight, granite vanity and tub/shower combo. Courtyard has BBQ area. 1 car garage with additional space (tandem). Close to SDSU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 51st St have any available units?
4520 51st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 51st St have?
Some of 4520 51st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 51st St currently offering any rent specials?
4520 51st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 51st St pet-friendly?
No, 4520 51st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4520 51st St offer parking?
Yes, 4520 51st St does offer parking.
Does 4520 51st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4520 51st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 51st St have a pool?
No, 4520 51st St does not have a pool.
Does 4520 51st St have accessible units?
No, 4520 51st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 51st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 51st St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University