4520 51st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill garage

Description:

Talmadge Villas 1 Bedroom for Rent! - This spacious upper unit located in Talmadge Villas features portable wall unit air conditioner, flat screen TV, large balcony off living room that overlooks courtyard, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, faux wood blinds throughout, custom neutral paint, modern fixtures throughout, vaulted ceilings, neutral carpet and hardwood flooring, all in one washer/dryer, kitchen with eat-at-bar, granite countertops and custom stone tile backsplash, skylight, maple cabinetry, pantry, all stainless appliances include refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Bedroom with extra-long mirrored closet, additional hall closet for extra storage, bath with skylight, granite vanity and tub/shower combo. Courtyard has BBQ area. 1 car garage with additional space (tandem). Close to SDSU.