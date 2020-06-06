All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4518 Chateau Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4518 Chateau Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4518 Chateau Drive

4518 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4518 Chateau Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
CLAIREMONT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Spacious Light and Bright Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Centrally Located Clairemont Home. This Property Features Tiled Kitchen,Dining room, and Family Area.Large Formal Living Room.Full Laundry Room right off the Kitchen. Upgraded Appliances. Includes Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer,and Dryer. Large Covered Patio Area off the Back Yard.Great for BBQ's and Entertaining. 2 Storage Sheds. No Pets!

*Liability Insurance Required

(RLNE4114795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Chateau Drive have any available units?
4518 Chateau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Chateau Drive have?
Some of 4518 Chateau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Chateau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Chateau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Chateau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4518 Chateau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4518 Chateau Drive offer parking?
No, 4518 Chateau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4518 Chateau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4518 Chateau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Chateau Drive have a pool?
No, 4518 Chateau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Chateau Drive have accessible units?
No, 4518 Chateau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Chateau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 Chateau Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University