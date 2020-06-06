4518 Chateau Drive

Amenities
CLAIREMONT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Spacious Light and Bright Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Centrally Located Clairemont Home. This Property Features Tiled Kitchen,Dining room, and Family Area.Large Formal Living Room.Full Laundry Room right off the Kitchen. Upgraded Appliances. Includes Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer,and Dryer. Large Covered Patio Area off the Back Yard.Great for BBQ's and Entertaining. 2 Storage Sheds. No Pets!
*Liability Insurance Required
(RLNE4114795)