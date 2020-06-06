4518 Chateau Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

CLAIREMONT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Spacious Light and Bright Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Centrally Located Clairemont Home. This Property Features Tiled Kitchen,Dining room, and Family Area.Large Formal Living Room.Full Laundry Room right off the Kitchen. Upgraded Appliances. Includes Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer,and Dryer. Large Covered Patio Area off the Back Yard.Great for BBQ's and Entertaining. 2 Storage Sheds. No Pets!



*Liability Insurance Required



(RLNE4114795)