4515 College Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4515 College Way

4515 College Way · No Longer Available
Location

4515 College Way, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Light and airy spacious unit. Three Bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Sliding glass doors from living room opens to balcony. Gas fireplace in living room. Full size Washer and Dryer hook ups inside unit. 2 car attached garage. Water included in rent. Tenant pays SDGE. Forced air heating and AC. Centrally located, close to SDSU, public transportation, freeways, restaurants and shops.

One year lease. No smoking. No Pets

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 College Way have any available units?
4515 College Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 College Way have?
Some of 4515 College Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 College Way currently offering any rent specials?
4515 College Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 College Way pet-friendly?
No, 4515 College Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4515 College Way offer parking?
Yes, 4515 College Way does offer parking.
Does 4515 College Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 College Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 College Way have a pool?
No, 4515 College Way does not have a pool.
Does 4515 College Way have accessible units?
No, 4515 College Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 College Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 College Way has units with dishwashers.
