4503 Patria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Private 2 BD/1BA Home in Rolando! - This unique 2 bedroom home provides beautiful hardwood floors throughout, custom kitchen cabinetry and great kitchen amenities! In additional to a surrounding yard, this unit comes with a single car garage and plenty of driveway space for parking.



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Tenants pay all utilities

-Washer/Dryer not warranted

-1 Dog considered



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4987790)