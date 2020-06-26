All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

4503 Patria Drive

4503 Patria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Patria Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

Private 2 BD/1BA Home in Rolando! - This unique 2 bedroom home provides beautiful hardwood floors throughout, custom kitchen cabinetry and great kitchen amenities! In additional to a surrounding yard, this unit comes with a single car garage and plenty of driveway space for parking.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenants pay all utilities
-Washer/Dryer not warranted
-1 Dog considered

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4987790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Patria Drive have any available units?
4503 Patria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Patria Drive have?
Some of 4503 Patria Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Patria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Patria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Patria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 Patria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4503 Patria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4503 Patria Drive offers parking.
Does 4503 Patria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 Patria Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Patria Drive have a pool?
No, 4503 Patria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Patria Drive have accessible units?
No, 4503 Patria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Patria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Patria Drive has units with dishwashers.
