4503 Hamilton Street 18

$2200 -2/2 North Park utilities included - Property Id: 121566



Open House to check out the unit on Sunday, 5/19 from 1pm - 4pm.



Hi there! Here are the specifics on the condo:

- In North Park, an awesome walking neighborhood with a Walking Score of 85, Transit Score of 51

- Many restaurants and bars; easy access to the 805, 163, 8, and 15 freeways.

- 18 unit complex with units facing inside courtyard; gated complex

- 2nd floor, corner unit that's west and south facing

- utilities included in price: water, gas, trash, sewer-- renters only pay for electricity and cable/wifi.

- ample linen closet space, big closets

- remodeled bathrooms; updated kitchen

- 2 car tandem parking in front of unit included

- solar tubes in both bathrooms and kitchen

- dual pane windows getting installed (not shown in pictures)

- appliances include: microwave, oven, fridge, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- laundry unit in complex



Condo is open ASAP. Pets are negotiable.



Thanks.

Donny and Chuck

