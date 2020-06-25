4503 Hamilton Street 18

Amenities
$2200 -2/2 North Park utilities included - Property Id: 121566
Hi there! Here are the specifics on the condo:
- In North Park, an awesome walking neighborhood with a Walking Score of 85, Transit Score of 51
- Many restaurants and bars; easy access to the 805, 163, 8, and 15 freeways.
- 18 unit complex with units facing inside courtyard; gated complex
- 2nd floor, corner unit that's west and south facing
- utilities included in price: water, gas, trash, sewer-- renters only pay for electricity and cable/wifi.
- ample linen closet space, big closets
- remodeled bathrooms; updated kitchen
- 2 car tandem parking in front of unit included
- solar tubes in both bathrooms and kitchen
- dual pane windows getting installed (not shown in pictures)
- appliances include: microwave, oven, fridge, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- laundry unit in complex
Condo is open ASAP. Pets are negotiable.
Thanks.
Donny and Chuck
