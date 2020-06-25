All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

4503 Hamilton Street 18

4503 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$2200 -2/2 North Park utilities included - Property Id: 121566

Open House to check out the unit on Sunday, 5/19 from 1pm - 4pm.

Hi there! Here are the specifics on the condo:
- In North Park, an awesome walking neighborhood with a Walking Score of 85, Transit Score of 51
- Many restaurants and bars; easy access to the 805, 163, 8, and 15 freeways.
- 18 unit complex with units facing inside courtyard; gated complex
- 2nd floor, corner unit that's west and south facing
- utilities included in price: water, gas, trash, sewer-- renters only pay for electricity and cable/wifi.
- ample linen closet space, big closets
- remodeled bathrooms; updated kitchen
- 2 car tandem parking in front of unit included
- solar tubes in both bathrooms and kitchen
- dual pane windows getting installed (not shown in pictures)
- appliances include: microwave, oven, fridge, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- laundry unit in complex

Condo is open ASAP. Pets are negotiable.

Thanks.
Donny and Chuck
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121566
Property Id 121566

(RLNE4885491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Hamilton Street 18 have any available units?
4503 Hamilton Street 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Hamilton Street 18 have?
Some of 4503 Hamilton Street 18's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Hamilton Street 18 currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Hamilton Street 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Hamilton Street 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 Hamilton Street 18 is pet friendly.
Does 4503 Hamilton Street 18 offer parking?
Yes, 4503 Hamilton Street 18 offers parking.
Does 4503 Hamilton Street 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 Hamilton Street 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Hamilton Street 18 have a pool?
No, 4503 Hamilton Street 18 does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Hamilton Street 18 have accessible units?
No, 4503 Hamilton Street 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Hamilton Street 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Hamilton Street 18 has units with dishwashers.
