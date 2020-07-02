4483 Winona Ave

Amenities

2 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. Air conditioning. Full-size , in-unit washer & dryer. Water & trash included in rent. Wood laminate flooring. Small pets welcome with additional deposit. New paint, faucets and toilets. Dishwasher, microwave, disposal, full-size, bottom-freezer refrigerator, granite counter tops. Vinyl dual-pane windows. Modern recessed lighting, ceiling fans, Wall-to-wall closets with sliding mirrored doors. Small patio. Control access gates. One (1) off-street parking space. Learn about the Talmadge Community at www.talmadge.org. Renter Insurance Required. $1,875.00 / monthly rate + security deposit of one month's rent. Please note that the monthly gross income of all applicants combined is at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Each rental applicant must have good rental and employment history, and good credit background. Previous evictions and/or unlawful detainers will result in automatic denial. Number of persons in the apartment is limited to 4.