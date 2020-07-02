All apartments in San Diego
4483 Winona Ave

4483 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4483 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
2 bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. Air conditioning. Full-size , in-unit washer & dryer. Water & trash included in rent. Wood laminate flooring. Small pets welcome with additional deposit. New paint, faucets and toilets. Dishwasher, microwave, disposal, full-size, bottom-freezer refrigerator, granite counter tops. Vinyl dual-pane windows. Modern recessed lighting, ceiling fans, Wall-to-wall closets with sliding mirrored doors. Small patio. Control access gates. One (1) off-street parking space. Learn about the Talmadge Community at www.talmadge.org. Renter Insurance Required. $1,875.00 / monthly rate + security deposit of one month's rent. Please note that the monthly gross income of all applicants combined is at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount. Each rental applicant must have good rental and employment history, and good credit background. Previous evictions and/or unlawful detainers will result in automatic denial. Number of persons in the apartment is limited to 4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4483 Winona Ave have any available units?
4483 Winona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4483 Winona Ave have?
Some of 4483 Winona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4483 Winona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4483 Winona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4483 Winona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4483 Winona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4483 Winona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4483 Winona Ave offers parking.
Does 4483 Winona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4483 Winona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4483 Winona Ave have a pool?
No, 4483 Winona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4483 Winona Ave have accessible units?
No, 4483 Winona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4483 Winona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4483 Winona Ave has units with dishwashers.

