All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4476 Brighton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4476 Brighton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4476 Brighton Avenue

4476 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4476 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly upgraded, beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, just 6 blocks from beach; fantastic neighborhood, peaceful forever views! Available immediately. Home features 2228 sq ft of warmth and charm throughout! New paint, beautiful wood flooring, brick fireplace in living rm, new frig, gar disp, microwave, gas stove, blt-in pantry. Casual sitting/eating area off kitchen; separate dining rm. Renovated downstairs bath;lg mstr bdrm with forever ocean/city views! Upstairs has office/den areas. Much more to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have any available units?
4476 Brighton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4476 Brighton Avenue have?
Some of 4476 Brighton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4476 Brighton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4476 Brighton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 Brighton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4476 Brighton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 Brighton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4476 Brighton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University