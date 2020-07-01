All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

4465 Vision Drive, #8

4465 Vision Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4465 Vision Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
4465 Vision Drive, #8 Available 12/07/19 LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPGRADED CONDO... CLOSE TO ALL!!! ACT NOW! - This beautiful condo has lovely upgrades through out. Private patio to enjoy warm summer evenings, an attached two car garage, and located across from the lap size community swimming pool.

It is centrally located only 15 minutes away from the famous La Jolla beaches and minutes away and from some of the best shopping/restaurants that San Diego has to offer.

ACT NOW! WILL NOT LAST LONG!

- Natural Light
- Two stories
- Hard wood flooring in living and bedrooms
- Tile flooring in bathrooms
- Granite counters
- New cabinets in bathrooms
- Stove/Oven
- Washer/Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Heat
- AC in living room
- Dishwasher
- Attached 2 car Garage
- Private Patio Area

Community Features:
- Park-like
- Clubhouse
- Tennis Courts
- Swimming Pool
- Jacuzzi.

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: La Jolla Mesa Estates
YEAR BUILT:
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #8
FLOOD ZONE:

Terms:
One Year Lease
One small pet under 25lbs. negotiable with additional pet rent of $25.00 a month.
Tenant Pays SDGE, Water, Sewer, Cable/Internet
Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance

Security Deposit & first months move in funds must be in form of a cashiers check or money order.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however not guaranteed.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

*******Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Beyond Property Management, Inc:
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
CalBRE#01854799

Beyond Property Management:
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
CalBRE#01854799

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5270023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4465 Vision Drive, #8 have any available units?
4465 Vision Drive, #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4465 Vision Drive, #8 have?
Some of 4465 Vision Drive, #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4465 Vision Drive, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
4465 Vision Drive, #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4465 Vision Drive, #8 pet-friendly?
No, 4465 Vision Drive, #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4465 Vision Drive, #8 offer parking?
Yes, 4465 Vision Drive, #8 offers parking.
Does 4465 Vision Drive, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4465 Vision Drive, #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4465 Vision Drive, #8 have a pool?
Yes, 4465 Vision Drive, #8 has a pool.
Does 4465 Vision Drive, #8 have accessible units?
No, 4465 Vision Drive, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4465 Vision Drive, #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4465 Vision Drive, #8 has units with dishwashers.

