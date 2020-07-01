Amenities

4465 Vision Drive, #8 Available 12/07/19 LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPGRADED CONDO... CLOSE TO ALL!!! ACT NOW! - This beautiful condo has lovely upgrades through out. Private patio to enjoy warm summer evenings, an attached two car garage, and located across from the lap size community swimming pool.



It is centrally located only 15 minutes away from the famous La Jolla beaches and minutes away and from some of the best shopping/restaurants that San Diego has to offer.



ACT NOW! WILL NOT LAST LONG!



Community Features:

- Park-like

- Clubhouse

- Tennis Courts

- Swimming Pool

- Jacuzzi.



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: La Jolla Mesa Estates

YEAR BUILT:

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: #8

FLOOD ZONE:



Terms:

One Year Lease

One small pet under 25lbs. negotiable with additional pet rent of $25.00 a month.

Tenant Pays SDGE, Water, Sewer, Cable/Internet

Tenants Must Carry Renters Insurance



Security Deposit & first months move in funds must be in form of a cashiers check or money order.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however not guaranteed.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



*******Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



No Pets Allowed



