Amenities

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Gorgeous Remodel - All Utilities Included - This 1 bedroom 1 bath is absolutely amazing. The unit is located in the rear of the lot behind the main house. Brand new appliances: fridge, stove, and microwave.



Owner lives on site.

Section 8 Ok

Street Parking Only. No driveway space.

All utilities included: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Internet, and Cable

Security Deposit is $1400

Large Pets OK with additional pet deposit. No pet rent.

1 Year Lease

No laundry available



(RLNE4725305)