4437 Bermuda Circle Available 06/01/20 Sunset Cliffs Beach Home Beautifully FURNISHED w/ Views and Walking Distance to Ocean Beach and Shopping - This beautifully furnished gem is located in the heart of the exclusive Sunset Cliffs area in Ocean Beach. Its located on a quiet street just a small walk away from the ocean. It is perfect for an active couple or roommates who love to surf, walk the local shops, ride bikes, etc. The home is immaculate with all high end furnishings. The front doorway and the house is wall to ceiling windows and doors, with lots of trees and greenery outside for privacy. It has been renovated with wood floors , marble countertops, stylish columns, and decor that is breathtaking. The entry has a serenity garden, large patio with water fountains, and a firepit to lounge and look at the coast line. The home also has french doors that open onto a deck patio with a BBQ and additional eating area with panoramic views of the ocean. Perfect place for breakfast in the on the morning. The home does have all the incidental that a furnished property would have such as linens and dishware. There is a TV and all utilities such as water, elec, wifi, etc are included for an additional flat fee of $385 per month. This home is a unique must see!! Please contact the agent below to schedule a showing.



