San Diego, CA
4437 Bermuda Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

4437 Bermuda Circle

4437 Bermuda Ave · (619) 375-1429 ext. 1
San Diego
Location

4437 Bermuda Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4437 Bermuda Circle · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
internet access
4437 Bermuda Circle Available 06/01/20 Sunset Cliffs Beach Home Beautifully FURNISHED w/ Views and Walking Distance to Ocean Beach and Shopping - This beautifully furnished gem is located in the heart of the exclusive Sunset Cliffs area in Ocean Beach. Its located on a quiet street just a small walk away from the ocean. It is perfect for an active couple or roommates who love to surf, walk the local shops, ride bikes, etc. The home is immaculate with all high end furnishings. The front doorway and the house is wall to ceiling windows and doors, with lots of trees and greenery outside for privacy. It has been renovated with wood floors , marble countertops, stylish columns, and decor that is breathtaking. The entry has a serenity garden, large patio with water fountains, and a firepit to lounge and look at the coast line. The home also has french doors that open onto a deck patio with a BBQ and additional eating area with panoramic views of the ocean. Perfect place for breakfast in the on the morning. The home does have all the incidental that a furnished property would have such as linens and dishware. There is a TV and all utilities such as water, elec, wifi, etc are included for an additional flat fee of $385 per month. This home is a unique must see!! Please contact the agent below to schedule a showing.

Michelle Noll
619-375-1429
michelle@drpropmgt.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5781239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Bermuda Circle have any available units?
4437 Bermuda Circle has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 Bermuda Circle have?
Some of 4437 Bermuda Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 Bermuda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Bermuda Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Bermuda Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4437 Bermuda Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4437 Bermuda Circle offer parking?
No, 4437 Bermuda Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Bermuda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 Bermuda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Bermuda Circle have a pool?
No, 4437 Bermuda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4437 Bermuda Circle have accessible units?
No, 4437 Bermuda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Bermuda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4437 Bermuda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
