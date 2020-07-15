All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

4434 40th Street

4434 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4434 40th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with storage shed. Unit is located in a duplex building with only one other unit below. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. New carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator and nice granite tiles. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 550 square feet. 1 year lease minimum. $1500 deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric and water utilities. Available Now.

**Qualifications**
$3000 monthly income between adults. 650+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies allowed. No pets allowed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 40th Street have any available units?
4434 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 40th Street have?
Some of 4434 40th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4434 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4434 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4434 40th Street offer parking?
No, 4434 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4434 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 40th Street have a pool?
No, 4434 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4434 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 4434 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
