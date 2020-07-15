4434 40th Street

Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with storage shed. Unit is located in a duplex building with only one other unit below. Hardwood floors in the living room and hallway. New carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes range, refrigerator and nice granite tiles. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 550 square feet. 1 year lease minimum. $1500 deposit. Tenant pays gas, electric and water utilities. Available Now.



**Qualifications**

$3000 monthly income between adults. 650+ minimum credit score. Previous rental history with positive references. No previous evictions or bankruptcies allowed. No pets allowed.

Contact us to schedule a showing.