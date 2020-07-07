All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

4427 Utah St. #2

4427 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COMING SOON! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in North Park! - COMING SOON! Downstairs unit completely remodeled, granite counters, wood flooring, new paint, common laundry, and a parking space.

Available 2-5-2020 for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,350
Deposit: $1,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Utah St. #2 have any available units?
4427 Utah St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 Utah St. #2 have?
Some of 4427 Utah St. #2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Utah St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Utah St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Utah St. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4427 Utah St. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4427 Utah St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Utah St. #2 offers parking.
Does 4427 Utah St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4427 Utah St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Utah St. #2 have a pool?
No, 4427 Utah St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Utah St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 4427 Utah St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Utah St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4427 Utah St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

