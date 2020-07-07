4427 Utah St. #2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

COMING SOON! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in North Park! - COMING SOON! Downstairs unit completely remodeled, granite counters, wood flooring, new paint, common laundry, and a parking space.



Available 2-5-2020 for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,350

Deposit: $1,000

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5463768)