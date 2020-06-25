All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5

4425 Louisiana St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4425 Louisiana St, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded University Heights Charmer - Welcome to 4425 Louisiana Street. This upstairs, west facing unit, has everything you've been looking for. With updated laminate floors throughout and new paint, you'll be very comfortable in the 2 bed/1 bath. The open upgraded kitchen features brand new cabinets, countertops and appliances. You will find crown molding throughout. The bathroom has luxury upgrades. This cozy complex is located steps to bars, restaurants and shops on Park Blvd and Adams Avenue. Welcome Home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3194590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 have any available units?
4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 have?
Some of 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 offer parking?
No, 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 does not offer parking.
Does 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 have a pool?
No, 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University