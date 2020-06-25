4425 Louisiana Street Unit #5

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Upgraded University Heights Charmer - Welcome to 4425 Louisiana Street. This upstairs, west facing unit, has everything you've been looking for. With updated laminate floors throughout and new paint, you'll be very comfortable in the 2 bed/1 bath. The open upgraded kitchen features brand new cabinets, countertops and appliances. You will find crown molding throughout. The bathroom has luxury upgrades. This cozy complex is located steps to bars, restaurants and shops on Park Blvd and Adams Avenue. Welcome Home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3194590)