4420 Illinois Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible coffee bar community garden on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access key fob access

Freshly renovated and lavishly furnished, this apartment is the gem of this quiet, friendly complex. Natural lighting through new windows illuminates restored wooden floors in every room, and newly-painted walls provide a bright, spa-like environment. Living area is artistic and roomy, with 60" TV and ample luxurious seating. The kitchen charms with original tiles against butcherblock countertops, outfitted with modern gas stove, coffee maker, ample storage space, and all essential dish- and cookware. Dining room is cozy and contemplative with gentle morning light against dynamic accent walls. Bedroom boasts rich cedar furniture, queen-sized mattress, & extended closet. Fully renovated bathroom is airy and cheerful in shades of snow, charcoal, & robin's egg, polished with sleek silver structures and easy-to-clean surfaces.



Current Rental Price reflects S.O., without pets. Please inquire if you have pets and/ or additional tenants.



Unit includes utilities, WIFI, off-street parking spot, and all amenities. Coin-operated laundry room available on-site (2 washers, 2 dryers). Private pagoda tucked among lush succulent garden provides stellar place for personal happy hour or a picnic with friends, with the two complex BBQ's available to you! On-site vegetable garden grows rich by our rain catchment system and community compost.



Front and back entrances.

Located in the heart of North Park, this 12-unit complex is very charming with stunning landscaping. Flowers and succulents decorate the entire complex. Private pagoda tucked among lush succulent garden provides stellar place for personal happy hour or a picnic with friends, with two complex BBQ's available. On-site vegetable garden grows rich by our rain catchment system and community compost. Stellar location provides easy access to freeways and Metro Transit, allowing quick and convenient travel around San Diego. Walking distance to various restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries, and grocery store. Amenities include: Clean Coin-Op Laundry room featuring 2 washers and 2 dryers, Community garden, Common outdoor area with table available to all tenants, 2 Outdoor Grills, Off-Street Parking, Security Doors on each unit, Water and Trash Paid by Owner, Security gate in back alley. Keyless entry, secure complex with sensor-based lighting allows for brightly-lit areas at night.