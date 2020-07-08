All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4420 Illinois Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4420 Illinois Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

4420 Illinois Street

4420 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4420 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
Freshly renovated and lavishly furnished, this apartment is the gem of this quiet, friendly complex. Natural lighting through new windows illuminates restored wooden floors in every room, and newly-painted walls provide a bright, spa-like environment. Living area is artistic and roomy, with 60" TV and ample luxurious seating. The kitchen charms with original tiles against butcherblock countertops, outfitted with modern gas stove, coffee maker, ample storage space, and all essential dish- and cookware. Dining room is cozy and contemplative with gentle morning light against dynamic accent walls. Bedroom boasts rich cedar furniture, queen-sized mattress, & extended closet. Fully renovated bathroom is airy and cheerful in shades of snow, charcoal, & robin's egg, polished with sleek silver structures and easy-to-clean surfaces.

Current Rental Price reflects S.O., without pets. Please inquire if you have pets and/ or additional tenants.

Unit includes utilities, WIFI, off-street parking spot, and all amenities. Coin-operated laundry room available on-site (2 washers, 2 dryers). Private pagoda tucked among lush succulent garden provides stellar place for personal happy hour or a picnic with friends, with the two complex BBQ's available to you! On-site vegetable garden grows rich by our rain catchment system and community compost.

Front and back entrances.
Located in the heart of North Park, this 12-unit complex is very charming with stunning landscaping. Flowers and succulents decorate the entire complex. Private pagoda tucked among lush succulent garden provides stellar place for personal happy hour or a picnic with friends, with two complex BBQ's available. On-site vegetable garden grows rich by our rain catchment system and community compost. Stellar location provides easy access to freeways and Metro Transit, allowing quick and convenient travel around San Diego. Walking distance to various restaurants, bars, coffee shops, breweries, and grocery store. Amenities include: Clean Coin-Op Laundry room featuring 2 washers and 2 dryers, Community garden, Common outdoor area with table available to all tenants, 2 Outdoor Grills, Off-Street Parking, Security Doors on each unit, Water and Trash Paid by Owner, Security gate in back alley. Keyless entry, secure complex with sensor-based lighting allows for brightly-lit areas at night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Illinois Street have any available units?
4420 Illinois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Illinois Street have?
Some of 4420 Illinois Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4420 Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Illinois Street offers parking.
Does 4420 Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 Illinois Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 4420 Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Illinois Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4420 Illinois Street has accessible units.
Does 4420 Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University