Amenities
4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 Available 07/15/19 Spacious and Conveniently located Normal Heights 2Bed/2Bath Condo! - Wonderful opportunity to rent a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Normal Heights. This bright and spacious unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features refurbished cabinets and granite counter tops. The condo also includes a window A/C unit, fireplace, balcony, full size washer and dryer, and one dedicated garage parking space. This property is situated close by the I-15 & I-805 freeways making for convenient access to all that San Diego has to offer!
Available: July 15, 2019
Rent: $2,045
Deposit: $2,050
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: water, sewer, trash
No pets, No smoking.
Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.
You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.
Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE #01272492
