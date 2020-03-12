All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10

4415 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4415 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 Available 07/15/19 Spacious and Conveniently located Normal Heights 2Bed/2Bath Condo! - Wonderful opportunity to rent a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Normal Heights. This bright and spacious unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features refurbished cabinets and granite counter tops. The condo also includes a window A/C unit, fireplace, balcony, full size washer and dryer, and one dedicated garage parking space. This property is situated close by the I-15 & I-805 freeways making for convenient access to all that San Diego has to offer!

Available: July 15, 2019
Rent: $2,045
Deposit: $2,050
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: water, sewer, trash
No pets, No smoking.

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. BRE #01272492

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4951137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 have any available units?
4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 have?
Some of 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 currently offering any rent specials?
4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 is pet friendly.
Does 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 offer parking?
Yes, 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 offers parking.
Does 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 have a pool?
No, 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 does not have a pool.
Does 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 have accessible units?
No, 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 38TH ST. UNIT #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
