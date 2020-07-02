All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:23 PM

4411 Orchard Ave

4411 Orchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Orchard Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ocean Views abound in this charming Cape Cod home. Views are enjoyed from family room, master suite, kitchen plus spectacular patio deck views off rear patio decking and more expanded views including the north coast from spacious roof top deck. Remodeled in 2016, w/open gourmet kitchen, inviting living room with fireplace, delightful family room, lg master bedroom suite w/walk in closet & en-suite bath, solar elect system and water collection system. No Smoking, pets may be considered with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Orchard Ave have any available units?
4411 Orchard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Orchard Ave have?
Some of 4411 Orchard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Orchard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Orchard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Orchard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 Orchard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4411 Orchard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4411 Orchard Ave offers parking.
Does 4411 Orchard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 Orchard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Orchard Ave have a pool?
No, 4411 Orchard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Orchard Ave have accessible units?
No, 4411 Orchard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Orchard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 Orchard Ave has units with dishwashers.
