4411 Orchard Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ocean Views abound in this charming Cape Cod home. Views are enjoyed from family room, master suite, kitchen plus spectacular patio deck views off rear patio decking and more expanded views including the north coast from spacious roof top deck. Remodeled in 2016, w/open gourmet kitchen, inviting living room with fireplace, delightful family room, lg master bedroom suite w/walk in closet & en-suite bath, solar elect system and water collection system. No Smoking, pets may be considered with owner approval.