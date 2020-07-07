Amenities
4407 Van Dyke Ave. Available 12/06/19 Updated 2BR/1BA + Bonus Room House in Kensington: Newer Kitchen/Bath, Backyard, 1 Car Garage - **Available December 6th***
4407 Van Dyke Avenue
San Diego, CA 92116
CROSS STREET: Meade Avenue
**1929 House located in Kensington - North of Meade Ave**
****Bonus Room in Backyard - GREAT for Home Office, Man Cave, Play Room, Arts and Crafts Room or Storage****
2 Bedroom + Bonus room
1 Bathroom
Estimated 840 SqFt
House
1 Story
Updated Kitchen
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Granite Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Flooring
Wood Flooring - Living Room and Bedrooms
Ceiling Fan - Bedrooms
Fireplace - Decorative ONLY
Shower/tub combo
NO A/C
Heat - Forced Air
Washer/Dryer - Hookups
Fenced Backyard
(1) Car Detached Garage
Tandem Parking
Storage - Bonus Room in Backyard
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 15
Public Transportation
Franklin Elementary School
Restaurants
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1995
PET INFORMATION
NO PETS
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Pets Allowed
