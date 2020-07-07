All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

4407 Van Dyke Ave.

4407 Van Dyke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4407 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4407 Van Dyke Ave. Available 12/06/19 Updated 2BR/1BA + Bonus Room House in Kensington: Newer Kitchen/Bath, Backyard, 1 Car Garage - **Available December 6th***

***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS***
*Showings for this property start the week of 10/21/2019**

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***

4407 Van Dyke Avenue
San Diego, CA 92116

CROSS STREET: Meade Avenue

**1929 House located in Kensington - North of Meade Ave**

****Bonus Room in Backyard - GREAT for Home Office, Man Cave, Play Room, Arts and Crafts Room or Storage****

2 Bedroom + Bonus room
1 Bathroom
Estimated 840 SqFt
House
1 Story

Updated Kitchen
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Granite Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Wood Flooring

Wood Flooring - Living Room and Bedrooms
Ceiling Fan - Bedrooms
Fireplace - Decorative ONLY
Shower/tub combo
NO A/C
Heat - Forced Air
Washer/Dryer - Hookups
Fenced Backyard
(1) Car Detached Garage
Tandem Parking
Storage - Bonus Room in Backyard

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 15
Public Transportation
Franklin Elementary School
Restaurants
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1995

PET INFORMATION
NO PETS
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3642084)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 Van Dyke Ave. have any available units?
4407 Van Dyke Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 Van Dyke Ave. have?
Some of 4407 Van Dyke Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 Van Dyke Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Van Dyke Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Van Dyke Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 Van Dyke Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4407 Van Dyke Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4407 Van Dyke Ave. offers parking.
Does 4407 Van Dyke Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4407 Van Dyke Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Van Dyke Ave. have a pool?
No, 4407 Van Dyke Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Van Dyke Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4407 Van Dyke Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Van Dyke Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 Van Dyke Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

