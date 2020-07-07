Amenities

4407 Van Dyke Ave. Available 12/06/19 Updated 2BR/1BA + Bonus Room House in Kensington: Newer Kitchen/Bath, Backyard, 1 Car Garage - **Available December 6th***



***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS***

*Showings for this property start the week of 10/21/2019**



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***



4407 Van Dyke Avenue

San Diego, CA 92116



CROSS STREET: Meade Avenue



**1929 House located in Kensington - North of Meade Ave**



****Bonus Room in Backyard - GREAT for Home Office, Man Cave, Play Room, Arts and Crafts Room or Storage****



2 Bedroom + Bonus room

1 Bathroom

Estimated 840 SqFt

House

1 Story



Updated Kitchen

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Granite Countertops

Tile Backsplash

Wood Flooring



Wood Flooring - Living Room and Bedrooms

Ceiling Fan - Bedrooms

Fireplace - Decorative ONLY

Shower/tub combo

NO A/C

Heat - Forced Air

Washer/Dryer - Hookups

Fenced Backyard

(1) Car Detached Garage

Tandem Parking

Storage - Bonus Room in Backyard



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 15

Public Transportation

Franklin Elementary School

Restaurants

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1995



PET INFORMATION

NO PETS

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



