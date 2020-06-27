4403 Clairemont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Recently updated duplex located in Clairemont West. Our house is centrally located and is a short drive from Pacific Beach, Mission Bay, Downtown, La Jolla and Sea World. Weve furnished our place with the comforts of home in mind. Our house can accommodate up to 5 people with one queen, two twins and a single futon. The kitchen is fully equipped and includes a dishwasher. Theres a washer and dryer for your convenience plus a cute yard for relaxing.



The space

Located on a main street in Clairemont, our house is within walking distance to stores and restaurants. The bus to University City and Downtown is half a block away.



Sleeping arrangements:

Bedroom #1: Queen bed.

Bedroom #2: Two twin size beds

Living Room: Single futon



Kitchen Amenities:

Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, cookware, dishes, utensils, cups and drinking glasses.



Laundry Room:

Complementary use of our washer dryer combo.



Bonus Room:

We have converted one of the two garages into a very cozy and comfortable office/tv room. This room is adjacent to the kitchen.



Parking:

One car garage and two driveway parking spaces.