4403 Clairemont Drive

Amenities
Recently updated duplex located in Clairemont West. Our house is centrally located and is a short drive from Pacific Beach, Mission Bay, Downtown, La Jolla and Sea World. Weve furnished our place with the comforts of home in mind. Our house can accommodate up to 5 people with one queen, two twins and a single futon. The kitchen is fully equipped and includes a dishwasher. Theres a washer and dryer for your convenience plus a cute yard for relaxing.
The space
Located on a main street in Clairemont, our house is within walking distance to stores and restaurants. The bus to University City and Downtown is half a block away.
Sleeping arrangements:
Bedroom #1: Queen bed.
Bedroom #2: Two twin size beds
Living Room: Single futon
Kitchen Amenities:
Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, cookware, dishes, utensils, cups and drinking glasses.
Laundry Room:
Complementary use of our washer dryer combo.
Bonus Room:
We have converted one of the two garages into a very cozy and comfortable office/tv room. This room is adjacent to the kitchen.
Parking:
One car garage and two driveway parking spaces.