Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

4403 Clairemont Drive

4403 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4403 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently updated duplex located in Clairemont West. Our house is centrally located and is a short drive from Pacific Beach, Mission Bay, Downtown, La Jolla and Sea World. Weve furnished our place with the comforts of home in mind. Our house can accommodate up to 5 people with one queen, two twins and a single futon. The kitchen is fully equipped and includes a dishwasher. Theres a washer and dryer for your convenience plus a cute yard for relaxing.

The space
Located on a main street in Clairemont, our house is within walking distance to stores and restaurants. The bus to University City and Downtown is half a block away.

Sleeping arrangements:
Bedroom #1: Queen bed.
Bedroom #2: Two twin size beds
Living Room: Single futon

Kitchen Amenities:
Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, cookware, dishes, utensils, cups and drinking glasses.

Laundry Room:
Complementary use of our washer dryer combo.

Bonus Room:
We have converted one of the two garages into a very cozy and comfortable office/tv room. This room is adjacent to the kitchen.

Parking:
One car garage and two driveway parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 Clairemont Drive have any available units?
4403 Clairemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4403 Clairemont Drive have?
Some of 4403 Clairemont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 Clairemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4403 Clairemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 Clairemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4403 Clairemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4403 Clairemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4403 Clairemont Drive offers parking.
Does 4403 Clairemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4403 Clairemont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 Clairemont Drive have a pool?
No, 4403 Clairemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4403 Clairemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 4403 Clairemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 Clairemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 Clairemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

