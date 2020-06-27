4366 Rolando Blvd

Amenities

Newly remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath (Actual is 2 bedroom with office) home for lease located in the wonderful Rolando Village neighborhood near SDSU. This property won't last and is unique and special. Property includes:



Just painted entire interior

Completely remodeled bathroom

Newly installed granite counters in kitchen

Stainless steal appliances

Dishwasher

Ductless Split Air Conditioning/Heat system, new

Brand New Washer & Dryer

Wood floors in the main room and bedrooms

Slate floors in kitchen & office

Raised Hearth L Shaped fireplace

Lots of light, Westward facing rear of house

Ceiling fans in all rooms

peaked ceiling in office/3rd bedroom

2 car garage

Carport

Additional off street parking on side of house

Incredible elevated new deck over 600sq.ft.

Private side patio and Zen Garden

Huge back yard, lot size is 9100 sq.ft.

Centrally located, minutes from downtown

Lots of restaurants, food, stores and services



No Pets/absolutely no smoking

1st month rent of $2600 and Security Deposit of $2550 due at signing

Application Fee of $35 per adult tenant

Good Credit score required

Income 2 1/2 times rental amount required, with proof