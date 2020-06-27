All apartments in San Diego
4366 Rolando Blvd

4366 Rolando Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4366 Rolando Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Newly remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath (Actual is 2 bedroom with office) home for lease located in the wonderful Rolando Village neighborhood near SDSU. This property won't last and is unique and special. Property includes:

Just painted entire interior
Completely remodeled bathroom
Newly installed granite counters in kitchen
Stainless steal appliances
Dishwasher
Ductless Split Air Conditioning/Heat system, new
Brand New Washer & Dryer
Wood floors in the main room and bedrooms
Slate floors in kitchen & office
Raised Hearth L Shaped fireplace
Lots of light, Westward facing rear of house
Ceiling fans in all rooms
peaked ceiling in office/3rd bedroom
2 car garage
Carport
Additional off street parking on side of house
Incredible elevated new deck over 600sq.ft.
Private side patio and Zen Garden
Huge back yard, lot size is 9100 sq.ft.
Centrally located, minutes from downtown
Lots of restaurants, food, stores and services

No Pets/absolutely no smoking
1st month rent of $2600 and Security Deposit of $2550 due at signing
Application Fee of $35 per adult tenant
Good Credit score required
Income 2 1/2 times rental amount required, with proof

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 Rolando Blvd have any available units?
4366 Rolando Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4366 Rolando Blvd have?
Some of 4366 Rolando Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4366 Rolando Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4366 Rolando Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 Rolando Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4366 Rolando Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4366 Rolando Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4366 Rolando Blvd offers parking.
Does 4366 Rolando Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4366 Rolando Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 Rolando Blvd have a pool?
No, 4366 Rolando Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4366 Rolando Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4366 Rolando Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 Rolando Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4366 Rolando Blvd has units with dishwashers.
