4366 Rolando Blvd

Amenities
Newly remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath (Actual is 2 bedroom with office) home for lease located in the wonderful Rolando Village neighborhood near SDSU. This property won't last and is unique and special. Property includes:
Just painted entire interior
Completely remodeled bathroom
Newly installed granite counters in kitchen
Stainless steal appliances
Dishwasher
Ductless Split Air Conditioning/Heat system, new
Brand New Washer & Dryer
Wood floors in the main room and bedrooms
Slate floors in kitchen & office
Raised Hearth L Shaped fireplace
Lots of light, Westward facing rear of house
Ceiling fans in all rooms
peaked ceiling in office/3rd bedroom
2 car garage
Carport
Additional off street parking on side of house
Incredible elevated new deck over 600sq.ft.
Private side patio and Zen Garden
Huge back yard, lot size is 9100 sq.ft.
Centrally located, minutes from downtown
Lots of restaurants, food, stores and services
No Pets/absolutely no smoking
1st month rent of $2600 and Security Deposit of $2550 due at signing
Application Fee of $35 per adult tenant
Good Credit score required
Income 2 1/2 times rental amount required, with proof