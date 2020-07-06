4366 36th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed, 2 bath home.



Tile and Wood Laminate floors.

Ceiling Fans in living area.

One off street parking spot



Private back yard.

Washer/Dryer hookups in backyard



Refrigerator included.



This home has a Rently.com self showing lock box. Please follow the link to register to view the home at a time convenient for you. After viewing visit www.PriorityOneSD.com to apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.