Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4366 36th Street

4366 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4366 36th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Normal Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath home.

Tile and Wood Laminate floors.
Ceiling Fans in living area.
One off street parking spot

Private back yard.
Washer/Dryer hookups in backyard

Refrigerator included.

This home has a Rently.com self showing lock box. Please follow the link to register to view the home at a time convenient for you. After viewing visit www.PriorityOneSD.com to apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 36th Street have any available units?
4366 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4366 36th Street have?
Some of 4366 36th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4366 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4366 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4366 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4366 36th Street offer parking?
No, 4366 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4366 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4366 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 36th Street have a pool?
No, 4366 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4366 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 4366 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4366 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

