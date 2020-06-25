4357 Cleveland Avneue #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 2bed/ 2bath condo in gated community of University Heights! 1 car garage; w/d; high ceilings! - Take a look at this beautiful 1st floor condo in the heart of University Heights! 864 sq ft is covered with vinyl laminate flooring (waterproof). High ceilings throughout condo, fireplace, and large closets in each bedrooms. Large windows for open and bright light. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances- refrigerator, electric stove, and microwave. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen! Washer and dryer included inside condo. Ceiling fans in living room, dining room, and both bedrooms. Large sliding glass door in dining room that leads to outdoor patio with an abundance of beautiful plants. Front door includes metal screen door for great air ventilation. Central heat/ air. Covered and enclosed back storage area where it can be accessed from 2nd bedroom. 1 attached car garage with additional storage space available. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. ** Renters insurance is required.



Walk to all the amazing shops and restaurants off Park Blvd! Close to Old Trolley Barn Park!



$2,495/ month, 12 month lease. $2,495 security deposit.



$37.00 application fee per person. Sorry, no pets allowed.



BY AGENT



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 (619) 260-8121 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4903148)