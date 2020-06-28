All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4354 Mt. Putman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4354 Mt. Putman Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

4354 Mt. Putman Ave

4354 Mount Putman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4354 Mount Putman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 Mt. Putman Ave have any available units?
4354 Mt. Putman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 Mt. Putman Ave have?
Some of 4354 Mt. Putman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 Mt. Putman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4354 Mt. Putman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 Mt. Putman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4354 Mt. Putman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4354 Mt. Putman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4354 Mt. Putman Ave offers parking.
Does 4354 Mt. Putman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4354 Mt. Putman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 Mt. Putman Ave have a pool?
No, 4354 Mt. Putman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4354 Mt. Putman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4354 Mt. Putman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 Mt. Putman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 Mt. Putman Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University