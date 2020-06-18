4353 Mount Castle Ave

Amenities
Recently Renovated 4bed/3bath Home in Desirable Holmes Elementary School District neighborhood! Close to La Jolla beaches, UCSD, Sea World, parks, with easy access the 805, 5, and 52 freeways.
Features:
Dual master suites
Open floorplan
Hardwood-like laminate flooring throughout
Walk in closets
Central HVAC
Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and soft closing cabinets
2 car garage,
Covered Patio/Backyard
