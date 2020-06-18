4353 Mount Castle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently Renovated 4bed/3bath Home in Desirable Holmes Elementary School District neighborhood! Close to La Jolla beaches, UCSD, Sea World, parks, with easy access the 805, 5, and 52 freeways.



Features:

Dual master suites

Open floorplan

Hardwood-like laminate flooring throughout

Walk in closets

Central HVAC

Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and soft closing cabinets

2 car garage,

Covered Patio/Backyard



Available Now! Call to learn more. We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home.



Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



