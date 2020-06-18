All apartments in San Diego
Location

4353 Mount Castle Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 4bed/3bath Home in Desirable Holmes Elementary School District neighborhood! Close to La Jolla beaches, UCSD, Sea World, parks, with easy access the 805, 5, and 52 freeways.

Features:
Dual master suites
Open floorplan
Hardwood-like laminate flooring throughout
Walk in closets
Central HVAC
Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and soft closing cabinets
2 car garage,
Covered Patio/Backyard

Available Now! Call to learn more. We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home.

Mynd Management

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

(RLNE4722497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Mount Castle Ave have any available units?
4353 Mount Castle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4353 Mount Castle Ave have?
Some of 4353 Mount Castle Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4353 Mount Castle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Mount Castle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Mount Castle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4353 Mount Castle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4353 Mount Castle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4353 Mount Castle Ave offers parking.
Does 4353 Mount Castle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4353 Mount Castle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Mount Castle Ave have a pool?
No, 4353 Mount Castle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4353 Mount Castle Ave have accessible units?
No, 4353 Mount Castle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Mount Castle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4353 Mount Castle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
