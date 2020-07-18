All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4353-4355 Illinois Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4353-4355 Illinois Street

4353 Illinois St · (619) 832-0172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4353 Illinois St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4353 Illinois Street #B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4353 Illinois Street #B Available 08/07/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2nd Floor Unit in Heart of North Park - Don't miss this stunning 2nd level duplex!

Located in a security gated complex, close to all that's happening in North Park. Walk to 30th Street, restaurants & bars. Large common area yard with patio, table & chairs.

Large newly upgraded eat-in kitchen w/newer appliances, refrigerator with ice-maker, stainless steel sink & faucet, recessed lighting, & extra storage with 'roll-out' shelves.

Laminate flooring & plantation shutters throughout. Designer grade carpet in BR's. Dual paned windows.

Newly upgraded bathroom w/"rain:" shower-head.

Parking for one car, immaculate laundry room on premises w/commercial washer & dryer.

Available to move in on 08/07/2020. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. One assigned parking space.

***Please note that due to Covid-19 in person showings only allowed once current tenant moves out***

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353-4355 Illinois Street have any available units?
4353-4355 Illinois Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4353-4355 Illinois Street have?
Some of 4353-4355 Illinois Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4353-4355 Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
4353-4355 Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353-4355 Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 4353-4355 Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4353-4355 Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 4353-4355 Illinois Street offers parking.
Does 4353-4355 Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4353-4355 Illinois Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353-4355 Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 4353-4355 Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 4353-4355 Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 4353-4355 Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4353-4355 Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4353-4355 Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
