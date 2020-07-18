4353-4355 Illinois Street

Amenities

4353 Illinois Street #B Available 08/07/20 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 2nd Floor Unit in Heart of North Park - Don't miss this stunning 2nd level duplex!



Located in a security gated complex, close to all that's happening in North Park. Walk to 30th Street, restaurants & bars. Large common area yard with patio, table & chairs.



Large newly upgraded eat-in kitchen w/newer appliances, refrigerator with ice-maker, stainless steel sink & faucet, recessed lighting, & extra storage with 'roll-out' shelves.



Laminate flooring & plantation shutters throughout. Designer grade carpet in BR's. Dual paned windows.



Newly upgraded bathroom w/"rain:" shower-head.



Parking for one car, immaculate laundry room on premises w/commercial washer & dryer.



Available to move in on 08/07/2020. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. One assigned parking space.



***Please note that due to Covid-19 in person showings only allowed once current tenant moves out***



