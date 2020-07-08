4352 Swift Ave Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ Great Location, 2 Parking Spaces & A/C! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 2B/2BA condo available for lease at the border of North Park & Normal Heights featuring over 800 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded ground floor unit boasts:

-Fantastic location walking distance from some of San Diego's best cafes, restaurants & nightlife on El Cajon Blvd! Easy hwy 805 & 8 access

-2 reserved parking spaces at the bldg--never worry about parking!

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & granite countertops

-Open living room plus dining area w/ ceiling fan

-Recently renovated bathrooms! Deep soaking tub/shower combo in master and stall shower in guest

-Bright bedrooms

-Private patio w/ artificial turf great for relaxing

-Separate private garage for extra storage!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2025

- WASHER/DRYER: Community washer/dryer in building

- A/C: Yes, mini-split A/C

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Normal Heights / North Park

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1986



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant responsible for HOA move in/move out fees. As-is items: retractable screen and surround sound speaker cables will not be repaired or maintained

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



