4346 52nd St #7

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Charming one bedroom, one bath apartment in the heart of San Diego! This unit offers wood flooring, spacious living room and an updated kitchen. The bedroom offers great space and with the bathroom down the hall. Steps away from whole foods! Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers and the Escondido Freeway. Don't wait, schedule a showing today! More information and photos coming soon.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



