Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4346 52nd St #7

4346 52nd Street · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4346 52nd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4346 52nd St #7 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Charming one bedroom, one bath apartment in the heart of San Diego! This unit offers wood flooring, spacious living room and an updated kitchen. The bedroom offers great space and with the bathroom down the hall. Steps away from whole foods! Conveniently located near schools, shopping centers and the Escondido Freeway. Don't wait, schedule a showing today! More information and photos coming soon.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 52nd St #7 have any available units?
4346 52nd St #7 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4346 52nd St #7 currently offering any rent specials?
4346 52nd St #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 52nd St #7 pet-friendly?
No, 4346 52nd St #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4346 52nd St #7 offer parking?
No, 4346 52nd St #7 does not offer parking.
Does 4346 52nd St #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 52nd St #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 52nd St #7 have a pool?
No, 4346 52nd St #7 does not have a pool.
Does 4346 52nd St #7 have accessible units?
No, 4346 52nd St #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 52nd St #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4346 52nd St #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4346 52nd St #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4346 52nd St #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
