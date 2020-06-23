4343 Ohio Street Unit 3

Amenities

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** 2 Bedroom Condo in North Park! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT**This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground-floor condo in North Park is located in the back of the complex has 1 assigned parking space. North Park is known for being trendy and diverse.The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Both bathrooms have a shower/tub combination and granite countertops. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private door that leads to the enclosed outdoor patio. The on-site laundry facility is located close to the unit for convenience. The property location is close to several major bus routes, the 805 and the 15 freeways and located only 2 short blocks from the vibrant & happening 30th Street scene with it's top notch restaurants, coffee houses, shopping and world acclaimed craft breweries. No pets are allowed at this property.

