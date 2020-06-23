All apartments in San Diego
4343 Ohio Street Unit 3

4343 Ohio St
Location

4343 Ohio St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** 2 Bedroom Condo in North Park! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT**This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ground-floor condo in North Park is located in the back of the complex has 1 assigned parking space. North Park is known for being trendy and diverse.The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Both bathrooms have a shower/tub combination and granite countertops. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private door that leads to the enclosed outdoor patio. The on-site laundry facility is located close to the unit for convenience. The property location is close to several major bus routes, the 805 and the 15 freeways and located only 2 short blocks from the vibrant & happening 30th Street scene with it's top notch restaurants, coffee houses, shopping and world acclaimed craft breweries. No pets are allowed at this property.
DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3997144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 have any available units?
4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 Ohio Street Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
