4343 Ohio Street

This remodeled 2 bed/2 bath ground-floor condo is located in the trendy and diverse community of North Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops and abundance of cabinetry space. Bathrooms have granite countertops and shower/tub combination. Spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This home is close to major bus routes, highway 805 and 15 and only 2 short blocks from the vibrant 30th Street with top notch restaurants, coffee houses, shopping and world acclaimed craft breweries. Water is included.