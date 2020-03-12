All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4343 Ohio Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4343 Ohio Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4343 Ohio Street

4343 Ohio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4343 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled 2 bed/2 bath ground-floor condo is located in the trendy and diverse community of North Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops and abundance of cabinetry space. Bathrooms have granite countertops and shower/tub combination. Spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom. This home is close to major bus routes, highway 805 and 15 and only 2 short blocks from the vibrant 30th Street with top notch restaurants, coffee houses, shopping and world acclaimed craft breweries. Water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Ohio Street have any available units?
4343 Ohio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Ohio Street have?
Some of 4343 Ohio Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Ohio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Ohio Street pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Ohio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4343 Ohio Street offer parking?
No, 4343 Ohio Street does not offer parking.
Does 4343 Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Ohio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 4343 Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 4343 Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 Ohio Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University