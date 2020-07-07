All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

4341 Nobel Dr

4341 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4341 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5c51ad0b1 ---- Located within walking distance of UTC shopping mall, this unit is just a short drive to UCSD or the beautiful beaches of La Jolla. You have to see this beautiful town-home! The home boasts an excellent floor plan with a huge master bedroom and bath and large rooms. The bathrooms were recently renovated, appliances recently updated, and air conditioning in the unit. This home features upgraded granite counters and tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. An attached two car garage is included and the washer/dryer are in unit. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and jacuzzi. No pets. Tenant pays gas and electric Laundry in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Nobel Dr have any available units?
4341 Nobel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 Nobel Dr have?
Some of 4341 Nobel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Nobel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4341 Nobel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4341 Nobel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4341 Nobel Dr offers parking.
Does 4341 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4341 Nobel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Nobel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4341 Nobel Dr has a pool.
Does 4341 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 4341 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4341 Nobel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

