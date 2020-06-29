All apartments in San Diego
4329 Utah St (Rear House)

4329 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Location

4329 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avail Late September. Super Charming REAR house on a quintessential North Park lot where one house is in the front and another is in the back with a small shared yard in between. Better than a condo and packed with great character! A pet will be considered on a case by case basis. 1 car alley parking. Note: Photos from prior occupant. Unfurnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have any available units?
4329 Utah St (Rear House) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have?
Some of 4329 Utah St (Rear House)'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Utah St (Rear House) currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Utah St (Rear House) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Utah St (Rear House) pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) offers parking.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have a pool?
No, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have accessible units?
No, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) has units with dishwashers.
