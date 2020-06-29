Avail Late September. Super Charming REAR house on a quintessential North Park lot where one house is in the front and another is in the back with a small shared yard in between. Better than a condo and packed with great character! A pet will be considered on a case by case basis. 1 car alley parking. Note: Photos from prior occupant. Unfurnished!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have?
Some of 4329 Utah St (Rear House)'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Utah St (Rear House) pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) offers parking.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have a pool?
No, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have accessible units?
No, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Utah St (Rear House) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 Utah St (Rear House) has units with dishwashers.