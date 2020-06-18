All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4318 53rd Street

4318 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4318 53rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tri-level corner and end-unit townhome with small 1-car attached garage, custom tile flooring in large living and dining area and granite-look laminate countertops in kitchen with all white appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove-oven.

Carpet in bedrooms and on stairs to third level, updated bathrooms with full bath on third level between bedrooms and powder room on main level, balconies off the dining room and one bedroom, fresh paint throughout unit, interior access to garage on first level.

One small pet with some restrictions will be allowed.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/14/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 53rd Street have any available units?
4318 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 53rd Street have?
Some of 4318 53rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4318 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4318 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4318 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4318 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 4318 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4318 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4318 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
