4318 53rd Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tri-level corner and end-unit townhome with small 1-car attached garage, custom tile flooring in large living and dining area and granite-look laminate countertops in kitchen with all white appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove-oven.



Carpet in bedrooms and on stairs to third level, updated bathrooms with full bath on third level between bedrooms and powder room on main level, balconies off the dining room and one bedroom, fresh paint throughout unit, interior access to garage on first level.



One small pet with some restrictions will be allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 12/14/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

