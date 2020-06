Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a private canyon like setting, this 1 BR unit has a remodeled kitchen with new stainless dishwasher and refrigerator. Newer carpet, paint and in unit laundry. Bedroom features large walk in closet & ceiling fan. Bathroom has newer tile, vanity, mirror and lighting fixture. There is a secured parking space in underground garage PLUS another space near unit. Complex has pool, tennis courts, spa and club house. Contact Meg (858)449-5092