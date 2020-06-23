4298 Sierra Vista

Amenities
Charming 1911 Craftsman bungalow on one of the best locations in Mission Hills. Newer stainless appliances, new roof and A/C, hardwood floors, and tile through out the home. 3 BR, den, 3.5 baths. On Allen Canyon, nice views. Vintage features galore! Upper level is a large foyer, large dining room and living room with attached sun room--open concept living, rare in an old house. Nice fenced yard and lower courtyard. Excellent closets! Huge laundry room and walk-in store room. Jim Scott, DRE# 830226