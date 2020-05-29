All apartments in San Diego
4287 5th Avenue, 92103

4287 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4287 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Canyon view 1 bedroom in Hillcrest with great community amenties - Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath in quiet Hillcrest canyon view complex close to restaurants and shops. Ground floor unit with balcony. Wood floors throughout. Granite counters and custom cabinetry in kitchen and eat at kitchen bar. Bright and spacious living room with balcony off it. High ceilings throughout. Large master and huge closet with slider leading out to lushly landscaped courtyard. 1 assigned parking space, plus street parking. Onsite laundry, community pool, rec room plus tennis courts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3308472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 have any available units?
4287 5th Avenue, 92103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 have?
Some of 4287 5th Avenue, 92103's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 currently offering any rent specials?
4287 5th Avenue, 92103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 pet-friendly?
No, 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 offer parking?
Yes, 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 offers parking.
Does 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 have a pool?
Yes, 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 has a pool.
Does 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 have accessible units?
No, 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4287 5th Avenue, 92103 does not have units with dishwashers.
