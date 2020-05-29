4287 5th Avenue, 92103

Amenities

Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Canyon view 1 bedroom in Hillcrest with great community amenties - Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath in quiet Hillcrest canyon view complex close to restaurants and shops. Ground floor unit with balcony. Wood floors throughout. Granite counters and custom cabinetry in kitchen and eat at kitchen bar. Bright and spacious living room with balcony off it. High ceilings throughout. Large master and huge closet with slider leading out to lushly landscaped courtyard. 1 assigned parking space, plus street parking. Onsite laundry, community pool, rec room plus tennis courts.



No Pets Allowed



