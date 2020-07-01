All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4279 Mission Boulevard - 1
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:17 AM

4279 Mission Boulevard - 1

4279 Mission Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4279 Mission Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
- Available NOW
- Fully Furnished (unable to offer unfurnished)
- Lease Term: any time 1mo - 6mo (up until Jun 30, no rentals into July)
- Utilities included! (wifi, cable tv, gas/electric, water)
- Ocean 1 block
- Not pets allowed
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- 2 car tandem parking garage
No car? No problem! We are located in the heart of Pacific Beach just 1 block to a beautiful stretch of white sandy beach and about a block to all the local hang outs, dining, shops, dive bars, beaches, & activities. This newer corner townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 levels, exclusive outdoor balcony, A/C, & sleeps 6 guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 have?
Some of 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 offers parking.
Does 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4279 Mission Boulevard - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University