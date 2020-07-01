4279 Mission Boulevard - 1

Amenities

- Available NOW

- Fully Furnished (unable to offer unfurnished)

- Lease Term: any time 1mo - 6mo (up until Jun 30, no rentals into July)

- Utilities included! (wifi, cable tv, gas/electric, water)

- Ocean 1 block

- Not pets allowed

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- 2 car tandem parking garage

No car? No problem! We are located in the heart of Pacific Beach just 1 block to a beautiful stretch of white sandy beach and about a block to all the local hang outs, dining, shops, dive bars, beaches, & activities. This newer corner townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 levels, exclusive outdoor balcony, A/C, & sleeps 6 guests.