All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4275 Asher St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4275 Asher St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

4275 Asher St

4275 Asher Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4275 Asher Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

parking
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This 1,100 sq. ft. 2 bed 2 bath condo is part of a gated community in a prime San Diego location. The Bay Park Condominium complex consists of 70 units, a pool, large hot tub, and BBQ area. The condo is on the top floor, providing a quiet environment. It comes with two conveniently located parking spots with a nearby elevator. Double-paned windows provide additional security and minimize noise. There are two nearby exits off the I-5 (Sea World Drive and Clairemont). Mission Bay is directly across the I-5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 Asher St have any available units?
4275 Asher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 Asher St have?
Some of 4275 Asher St's amenities include parking, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 Asher St currently offering any rent specials?
4275 Asher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 Asher St pet-friendly?
No, 4275 Asher St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4275 Asher St offer parking?
Yes, 4275 Asher St offers parking.
Does 4275 Asher St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 Asher St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 Asher St have a pool?
Yes, 4275 Asher St has a pool.
Does 4275 Asher St have accessible units?
No, 4275 Asher St does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 Asher St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 Asher St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University