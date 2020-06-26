4275 Asher St

Amenities

parking pool elevator hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This 1,100 sq. ft. 2 bed 2 bath condo is part of a gated community in a prime San Diego location. The Bay Park Condominium complex consists of 70 units, a pool, large hot tub, and BBQ area. The condo is on the top floor, providing a quiet environment. It comes with two conveniently located parking spots with a nearby elevator. Double-paned windows provide additional security and minimize noise. There are two nearby exits off the I-5 (Sea World Drive and Clairemont). Mission Bay is directly across the I-5