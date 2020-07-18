4269 Montalvo St.

Amenities
Darling 2 bed/1 bath cottage style house in Point Loma, close to Ocean Beach! This single family home features faux wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer hook-ups, off-street driveway parking and a large outdoor space. Ceiling fans help bring in the ocean breeze.
Close to Point Loma and OB's many parks, schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Pets OK w/ additional deposit, assistive animals exempt.
All Applicants must have the following:
-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Driver's License or Identification
Backyard
Hard Surface Flooring Throughout
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups