4269 Montalvo St.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling 2 bed/1 bath cottage style house in Point Loma, close to Ocean Beach! This single family home features faux wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer hook-ups, off-street driveway parking and a large outdoor space. Ceiling fans help bring in the ocean breeze.



Close to Point Loma and OB's many parks, schools, shopping and entertainment venues.



Pets OK w/ additional deposit, assistive animals exempt.



All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent

-Good Credit and Rental History

-A Valid Driver's License or Identification



