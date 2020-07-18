All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4269 Montalvo St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4269 Montalvo St.

4269 Montalvo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4269 Montalvo Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/623aec60e4 ----
Darling 2 bed/1 bath cottage style house in Point Loma, close to Ocean Beach! This single family home features faux wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, indoor washer/dryer hook-ups, off-street driveway parking and a large outdoor space. Ceiling fans help bring in the ocean breeze.

Close to Point Loma and OB's many parks, schools, shopping and entertainment venues.

Pets OK w/ additional deposit, assistive animals exempt.

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/b723fed0d7/listings/mapsearch

Apply online:
https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/186996

(858) 699-3851
leasing@torreypinespm.com www.torreypinespm.com

All Applicants must have the following:
-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Driver's License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Backyard
Hard Surface Flooring Throughout
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4269 Montalvo St. have any available units?
4269 Montalvo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4269 Montalvo St. have?
Some of 4269 Montalvo St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4269 Montalvo St. currently offering any rent specials?
4269 Montalvo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4269 Montalvo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4269 Montalvo St. is pet friendly.
Does 4269 Montalvo St. offer parking?
Yes, 4269 Montalvo St. offers parking.
Does 4269 Montalvo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4269 Montalvo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4269 Montalvo St. have a pool?
No, 4269 Montalvo St. does not have a pool.
Does 4269 Montalvo St. have accessible units?
No, 4269 Montalvo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4269 Montalvo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4269 Montalvo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
