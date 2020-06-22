4261 Menlo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 1927 cottage in the heart of San Diego. Two bedrooms, one bath and up to 5 parking spaces. Original hardwood floors, fresh paint and chandeliers. Crown molding, lots of unique wood cabinetry, laundry room and more! Remodeled kitchen with new appliances and stainless steel farm sink. Remodeled bath with new tub & vanity. You MUST see the amazing backyard complete with gorgeous deck and lawn and sail shade to cool off. One car detached garage with workshop, storage & alley access. Spacious covered porch. This City Heights home is close to Talmadge, SDSU, Balboa Park and more!!



Pets are allowed with approval and pet deposit. No criminal background and no evictions allowed.