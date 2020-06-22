All apartments in San Diego
4261 Menlo Avenue
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:24 AM

4261 Menlo Avenue

4261 Menlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4261 Menlo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 1927 cottage in the heart of San Diego. Two bedrooms, one bath and up to 5 parking spaces. Original hardwood floors, fresh paint and chandeliers. Crown molding, lots of unique wood cabinetry, laundry room and more! Remodeled kitchen with new appliances and stainless steel farm sink. Remodeled bath with new tub & vanity. You MUST see the amazing backyard complete with gorgeous deck and lawn and sail shade to cool off. One car detached garage with workshop, storage & alley access. Spacious covered porch. This City Heights home is close to Talmadge, SDSU, Balboa Park and more!!

Pets are allowed with approval and pet deposit. No criminal background and no evictions allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4261 Menlo Avenue have any available units?
4261 Menlo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4261 Menlo Avenue have?
Some of 4261 Menlo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4261 Menlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4261 Menlo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4261 Menlo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4261 Menlo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4261 Menlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4261 Menlo Avenue offers parking.
Does 4261 Menlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4261 Menlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4261 Menlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4261 Menlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4261 Menlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4261 Menlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4261 Menlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4261 Menlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
