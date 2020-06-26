All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4259 Dellwood Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4259 Dellwood Street

4259 Dellwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4259 Dellwood Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4259 Dellwood Street Available 08/23/19 Kearney Mesa 3BR 1BA Home Open/Airy Plan-Granite/Stainless Kitchen-Crown Molding-Washer/Dryer-Neutral Paint and Flooring-Fenced Backyard-2 Car Garage-Dogs OK - ******AVAILABLE August 23RD******

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***

Located in Kearney Mesa

4259 Dellwood Street
San Diego, CA 92111

CROSS STREETS: Armour Street and Othello Avenue

3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Estimated 1035 SqFt
House
1 Story

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
White Cabinets
Granite Countertops
Recessed Lighting
Terracotta Flooring

Open Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint Throughout
Crown Molding Throughout
Retractable Front Door Screen
Terracotta Flooring - Living Room
Wood Laminate Floor and Bay Window - Bedroom
Other Bedrooms - Neutral Carpet
Mirrored Bedroom Closet Doors
Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom
Tile Flooring - Bathroom
Lots of Linen Closets
Good Storage Space

Washer/Dryer - Garage
Wall Unit Heat
No A/C
Fenced Backyard
Easy Maintenance Turf Grass
Open Field Behind Backyard
2 Car Garage

CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 and 805
Children's Hospital
Mesa College
Restaurants
Shopping
Public Transportation

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
Trash

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2395.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 DOGS MAX (Dogs ONLY)
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3359167)

