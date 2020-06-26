Amenities

4259 Dellwood Street Available 08/23/19 Kearney Mesa 3BR 1BA Home Open/Airy Plan-Granite/Stainless Kitchen-Crown Molding-Washer/Dryer-Neutral Paint and Flooring-Fenced Backyard-2 Car Garage-Dogs OK - ******AVAILABLE August 23RD******



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***



Located in Kearney Mesa



4259 Dellwood Street

San Diego, CA 92111



CROSS STREETS: Armour Street and Othello Avenue



3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Estimated 1035 SqFt

House

1 Story



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

White Cabinets

Granite Countertops

Recessed Lighting

Terracotta Flooring



Open Airy Floor Plan

Neutral Paint Throughout

Crown Molding Throughout

Retractable Front Door Screen

Terracotta Flooring - Living Room

Wood Laminate Floor and Bay Window - Bedroom

Other Bedrooms - Neutral Carpet

Mirrored Bedroom Closet Doors

Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom

Tile Flooring - Bathroom

Lots of Linen Closets

Good Storage Space



Washer/Dryer - Garage

Wall Unit Heat

No A/C

Fenced Backyard

Easy Maintenance Turf Grass

Open Field Behind Backyard

2 Car Garage



CLOSE TO:

Interstates 163 and 805

Children's Hospital

Mesa College

Restaurants

Shopping

Public Transportation



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone

Trash



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2395.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 DOGS MAX (Dogs ONLY)

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



