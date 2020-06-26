Amenities
4259 Dellwood Street Available 08/23/19 Kearney Mesa 3BR 1BA Home Open/Airy Plan-Granite/Stainless Kitchen-Crown Molding-Washer/Dryer-Neutral Paint and Flooring-Fenced Backyard-2 Car Garage-Dogs OK - ******AVAILABLE August 23RD******
Located in Kearney Mesa
4259 Dellwood Street
San Diego, CA 92111
CROSS STREETS: Armour Street and Othello Avenue
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Estimated 1035 SqFt
House
1 Story
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
White Cabinets
Granite Countertops
Recessed Lighting
Terracotta Flooring
Open Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint Throughout
Crown Molding Throughout
Retractable Front Door Screen
Terracotta Flooring - Living Room
Wood Laminate Floor and Bay Window - Bedroom
Other Bedrooms - Neutral Carpet
Mirrored Bedroom Closet Doors
Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom
Tile Flooring - Bathroom
Lots of Linen Closets
Good Storage Space
Washer/Dryer - Garage
Wall Unit Heat
No A/C
Fenced Backyard
Easy Maintenance Turf Grass
Open Field Behind Backyard
2 Car Garage
CLOSE TO:
Interstates 163 and 805
Children's Hospital
Mesa College
Restaurants
Shopping
Public Transportation
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
Trash
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2395.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 DOGS MAX (Dogs ONLY)
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Cats Allowed
