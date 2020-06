Amenities

4255 Menlo - Property Id: 234337



This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is Close to SDSU and El Cajon Blvd. which has shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Water/sewer and trash are included. Resident is responsible for their own SDG&E and cable/internet. One assigned parking space included. No pets allowed. No Pets or smoking.

