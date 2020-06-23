All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4252 35th Street #6

4252 35th St · No Longer Available
Location

4252 35th St, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely Updated Two Bedroom Condo in North Park - This is an upstairs two bedroom, one bath Condo located in the vibrant community of North Park with the nightlife and energy of University Avenue, San Diego's great craft beers, countless restaurants, and specialty shops

Completely renovated in 2013. Features include air conditioning and a fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans.
On-site laundry. One assigned parking space.
Water, sewage & trash paid by owner.
***Only $1000 security deposit***
No Pets

(RLNE2114624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 35th Street #6 have any available units?
4252 35th Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4252 35th Street #6 have?
Some of 4252 35th Street #6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 35th Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4252 35th Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 35th Street #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4252 35th Street #6 offers parking.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have a pool?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 4252 35th Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 35th Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4252 35th Street #6 has units with dishwashers.
