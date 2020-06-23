4252 35th Street #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nicely Updated Two Bedroom Condo in North Park - This is an upstairs two bedroom, one bath Condo located in the vibrant community of North Park with the nightlife and energy of University Avenue, San Diego's great craft beers, countless restaurants, and specialty shops



Completely renovated in 2013. Features include air conditioning and a fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with a fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher and ceiling fan. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans.

On-site laundry. One assigned parking space.

Water, sewage & trash paid by owner.

***Only $1000 security deposit***

No Pets



