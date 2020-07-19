All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

4246 Coronado Ave

4246 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4246 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$3500 3br 2 ba, Upgraded, unfurnished house with large back yard.
House is built around a spacious patio courtyard which is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen was recently upgraded with new quartz countertops, new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator, late model Bosch dishwasher. Kitchen and dining area have hardwood floors. Property has a very large fenced backyard featuring fruiting trees including: apricot, plum, orange, lemon, avocado and macadamia nuts. Upgraded landscaping includes tropical flowers.

Living room has excellent patio view and access. Large master bedroom has an 8'x8' walk-in closet. Master Bath and walk-in closet both have skylights. Master bedroom has direct access to patio and backyard through master bath. Garage supports ample shelf storage and includes washer and gas dryer.
Live the dream in one of the best rental values in Point Loma with fresh paint and quality carpeting. All light fixtures have been upgraded to LED for energy savings. Built-in USB charging power outlets available, All Bedrooms have ceiling fans as well as generous wardrobe closets. Additional linen and clothing storage is available in the hallway.

Basic Rental Terms:
* Rent: $3500 per month
* Available: Now
* Application Fee: $35.00 per person over the age of 18.
* Security Deposit: $3400
* Rental Period: 1 year lease
*Non Smoking / Non-Vaping Property
*Pet Friendly, subject to approval and additional terms.

Must see to appreciate. AT&T Fiber 1000 Gigabit internet (940MBPS) is available at this location! House is convenient to schools (Silvergate, Dana Middle, & PL High), and shopping: New Target Store opening soon 1.2 miles away, Midway/Sports Arena shopping 2.5 mi., and Ocean/Beaches 0.9 mi., Grocery/Subway/Peets Coffee/pharmacy 0.9 mi., Ralph's Grocery 1.2 mi, Rite-aid/CVS Pharmacy 1.3 mi, Von's/Trader joe's 1.9 mi. Call for appointment to view. Do not disturb occupants. (619) 693-6041 Daniel, or Jason Open House Saturday 12-5pm

(RLNE4744781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 Coronado Ave have any available units?
4246 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4246 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 4246 Coronado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4246 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4246 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4246 Coronado Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4246 Coronado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4246 Coronado Ave offers parking.
Does 4246 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4246 Coronado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 4246 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4246 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 4246 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4246 Coronado Ave has units with dishwashers.
