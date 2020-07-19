4246 Coronado Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

$3500 3br 2 ba, Upgraded, unfurnished house with large back yard.

House is built around a spacious patio courtyard which is ideal for entertaining. The kitchen was recently upgraded with new quartz countertops, new stainless steel gas stove and refrigerator, late model Bosch dishwasher. Kitchen and dining area have hardwood floors. Property has a very large fenced backyard featuring fruiting trees including: apricot, plum, orange, lemon, avocado and macadamia nuts. Upgraded landscaping includes tropical flowers.



Living room has excellent patio view and access. Large master bedroom has an 8'x8' walk-in closet. Master Bath and walk-in closet both have skylights. Master bedroom has direct access to patio and backyard through master bath. Garage supports ample shelf storage and includes washer and gas dryer.

Live the dream in one of the best rental values in Point Loma with fresh paint and quality carpeting. All light fixtures have been upgraded to LED for energy savings. Built-in USB charging power outlets available, All Bedrooms have ceiling fans as well as generous wardrobe closets. Additional linen and clothing storage is available in the hallway.



Basic Rental Terms:

* Rent: $3500 per month

* Available: Now

* Application Fee: $35.00 per person over the age of 18.

* Security Deposit: $3400

* Rental Period: 1 year lease

*Non Smoking / Non-Vaping Property

*Pet Friendly, subject to approval and additional terms.



Must see to appreciate. AT&T Fiber 1000 Gigabit internet (940MBPS) is available at this location! House is convenient to schools (Silvergate, Dana Middle, & PL High), and shopping: New Target Store opening soon 1.2 miles away, Midway/Sports Arena shopping 2.5 mi., and Ocean/Beaches 0.9 mi., Grocery/Subway/Peets Coffee/pharmacy 0.9 mi., Ralph's Grocery 1.2 mi, Rite-aid/CVS Pharmacy 1.3 mi, Von's/Trader joe's 1.9 mi. Call for appointment to view. Do not disturb occupants. (619) 693-6041 Daniel, or Jason Open House Saturday 12-5pm



(RLNE4744781)